Oregon to join other states in banning TikTok from state owned devices

Oregon is poised to join the federal government and 27 other states in banning the popular video app TikTok from state owned cell phones and computers. The senate Thursday passed HB 3127 which was approved by the House earlier in the session.

Democratic Senator Aaron Woods is chief sponsor of the bill.

“I believe in prioritizing the safety and security of individuals, especially when it comes to their online presence,” He said in a news release,“ “Banning TikTok and other apps controlled by hostile foreign governments on state devices is a necessary step to protect the privacy of users and safeguard national security. TikTok's ownership and data collection practices raise concerns about the potential misuse of personal information and the compromise of sensitive data. We must protect Oregonians’ personal information and sensitive government data from exploitation and other potential threats posed by foreign entities.”

The State Chief Information Officer is tasked with adopting rules and processes related to the legislation, which is headed to Governor Tina Kotek’s desk.

