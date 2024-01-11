© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oregon lawmakers may require ongoing training for notaries

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published January 11, 2024 at 5:02 PM PST
Oregon capitol rotunda as seen from the outside.
Bradley W. Parks
/
OPB
Lawmakers may consider requiring notaries to take a free training every fear years, citing increased errors.

The Oregon Secretary of State’s Office says it has seen an increasing number of mistakes in notarized public documents.

Currently, notaries are required to take a training course and pass a test the first time they apply. Oregon does not require any additional training when notaries renew their certification.

Kathy Wai, the legislative director for the Secretary of State's office, said notary errors can delay important legal proceedings and life events, like adoptions, or applications for dual citizenship.

“We send approximately 50 to 80 notary advice letters a month to really educate these folks on some of these errors,” she said, “If there's any (mistakes) on any of these documents, this can cause delays which causes frustration for our customers.”

Wai spoke during a meeting of the Oregon House Interim Committee on Rules Thursday.

She asked lawmakers to approve a bill in next month’s session that would require notaries to take a free training every four years.
Tags
Politics & Government OregonOregon Secretary of State
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
See stories by Rebecca Hansen-White
Related Content