Incumbents leading in races for Lane County Commissioner

Position 3

Laurie Trieger is on track to win a second term as the Lane County Commissioner for Position 3, which includes South Eugene and parts of North Eugene.

In initial returns, Trieger had 88% of the vote. She led challenger Grace Widdicombe, a local business owner and housing advocate.

In her second term, Trieger said she’ll continue work on projects that are already in progress, such as the county’s rural mobile crisis service, and a stabilization center designed to deflect people from jail.

She also said she’ll fight to secure more state and federal funding for county services.

Position 4

On election night, Pat Farr was ahead in the race for Lane County Commissioner, Position 4.

In initial returns, he received 59% of the vote. He outpaced Zach Mulholland, an environmental policy advocate who’d challenged Farr over land-use issues.

Farr has been in office since 2013. He represents most of North Eugene, as well as West Eugene.

He’s said he’ll be focused on combating homelessness, through a combination of prevention, rehousing, and temporary shelter.

He also said the County needs to allow for additional dwellings on rural properties, and use its land within Eugene to provide more dense urban housing.