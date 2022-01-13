Advisory committee to discuss rules for drones in Oregon State Parks

Rules for operating drones in Oregon’s state parks could be established this spring.

On January 24th, Oregon Parks and Recreation’s rule advisory committee will discuss proposed rules that’ll guide drone pilots, hobbyists, and the public on where take-off and landing is permitted, and where it’s not.

“Here are places where it can happen without conflict," explained Chris Havel, spokesperson for the agency. "Here are places where you need to talk to us first, to make sure that there isn’t something temporary going on, that might make drone use incompatible in that spot. And here are areas where we know there’s something that needs to be protected: a nesting bird or a historic structure like a lighthouse.”

The rule advisory meeting will be livestreamed Jan. 24 at 10:30am. The proposed rules will open later for public comment.

