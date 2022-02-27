City Club of Eugene: Racism in Medicine

Program date: Feb. 25, 2022

Air date: Feb. 28, 2022

From The City Club of Eugene:

Why are people of color less likely to receive medical care than white people? Why do people of color have poorer health outcomes than white people? Why are people of color less likely to trust the medical system? The Tuskegee Experiments might have something to do with it. The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks may play a part. Personal experience and stories from friends and family surely are a factor.

In this program you will hear medical professionals and lay people tell of what they have seen and experienced in hospitals, emergency rooms, and medical offices. Racism is not limited to patients. Physicians have encountered it also. These speakers share their personal experiences and insights into the problems and efforts to correct them.

First Questioner: Kianna Cabuco, is the director of communications and diversity, equity, and inclusion coordinator for the Lane County Medical Society. She has been with LCMS for almost five years and helped create the group’s DEI programming. She volunteers with the Eugene Young Professionals and is serving on the steering committee for Leadership Eugene-Springfield, of which she is also a graduate. She’s a “double Duck,” having earned both a BA in communications and an MBA from the University of Oregon.

Speakers:

Siobhan Cancél is the founder of Siobhan’s Solutions, which provides listening sessions and education programs for many organizations and individuals. Her focus is on helping organizations become more equitable, to enable them to generate a positive impact on the surrounding community and increase economic growth. She volunteers with local organizations such as STAND for Children, NAACP, United Way Emerging Leaders, the Relief Nursery’s board, and the Eugene Area Chamber of Commerce Equity, Inclusion and Diversity committee. She graduated from Southern Oregon University with a BS in business and biochemistry.

Christal Crooks, MD, is a family physician with the Oregon Medical Group. Originally from Trinidad-Tobago, Dr. Crooks earned a medical degree from the University of Central Florida College of Medicine and completed residency training at East Tennessee State University. She is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the American Medical Association. She serves on the NAACP’s Health Committee, seeking to provide equitable medical care to all.

Derick DuVivier, MD, MBA is a board-certified anesthesiologist at OHSU in Portland. He is also OHSU’s Senior Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Before joining OHSU, Dr. DuVivier was named a Fellow of the Council and Foreign Relations and traveled to the Meiji Institute for Global Affairs in Tokyo, where he studied global healthcare policy and innovation in the Japanese biotechnology sector. Prior that he practiced medicine in Medford, Oregon, and held a number of physician leadership positions, including medical staff president. He is an alumnus of the University of Chicago, Emory University, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, and Duke University.