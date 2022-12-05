City Club of Eugene: Preventing Elderly Homelessness

Program date: Dec. 2, 2022

Air date: Dec. 5, 2022

From the City Club of Eugene:

Affordable housing for seniors has become one of the leading challenges we face in our state. In this program, we will explore the new reality of aging in our economy, debunk common myths, and hear about strategies for success. How does housing insecurity arise as a challenge for seniors? How might home sharing be one part of the solution for this complex problem?

Home Share Oregon has a mission to disrupt the housing crisis in Oregon by encouraging and incentivizing homeowners to become a valuable part of the solution. Adult Living Solutions LLC works with seniors to identify their needs and preferences and match them with care facilities and other options that will make a comfortable fit.

Speakers:

Judy Cormana Smith is the Area Manager for Home Share Oregon. Her nonprofit experience includes more than 20 years in successful volunteer recruitment, program management, and leadership. Among other roles, she has served as development coordinator for Catholic Community Services of Lane Country and is currently a board member and fundraiser for Springfield Public Library Foundation. At the University of Oregon, she earned a BA in Recreation Management, and a Graduate Certificate of Nonprofit Management from the Department of Planning and Public Policy.

Donna Courtney, RN, is a board-certified case manager and owner of Adult Living Solutions LLC, in Eugene. As part of the startup team for the Oregon Health Plan, she served as a case manager for clients with exceptional needs among the population with dual eligibility. She worked to bring insurance coverage to disabled seniors in many of the counties in Oregon. Currently she is a member of the Governor’s Commission for Senior Services, providing input to the Governor on the needs of seniors, and serves on the Medicaid Long Term Care Quality and Reimbursement Council. She earned an associate degree in nursing from Lane Community College and a BA in Human Services from the University of Oregon, and she is certified as an Advanced Professional with the Aging Life Care Association.

About the City Club of Eugene:

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org .

Contact: For more information, contact Silver A. Mogart, City Club of Eugene, Executive Director