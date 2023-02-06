City Club of Eugene: They're All Grown Up! How Millennials are Shaping the Present and Future of Politics, Business, and Culture

Program date: Feb. 3, 2023

Air date: Feb. 6, 2023

The City Club of Eugene:

The Millennial Generation is 75 million strong – the largest generation in American history and one that has been called “the demographic bridge to America’s more diverse future.” For years, this cohort, which includes people born between 1981-1996, seemed forever young, always in the shadow of their parents’ generation, the Boomers.

Today, Millennials are not only all grown up; in fact, they are increasingly leading institutions, from business and politics to culture and sport.

We’ll sit down with some Millennial leaders to talk about their generation – what it means to be a Millennial, how they get along with (or don’t!) their friends and colleagues in Gens X and Z, and how the events that shaped their generation have influenced their outlook on Eugene, America, and the world.

Lyndsie Leech is the Interim City Councilor in Eugene Ward 7 and the Executive Director of Wellmama. Lyndsie has over 10 years of social service experience in resource development, grant writing, public relations, project management, program evaluation, and communications, including at The Child Center, HIV Alliance, and Looking Glass Community Services. Lyndsie is the mother of two young children. Her own experience with postpartum anxiety and depression fuels her passion for working with parents, caregivers, and children. She earned a Master of Public Administration from Middlebury Institute of International Studies and a Graduate Certificate in Public Health from Oregon State University.

Briae Lewis is the newly-elected City Councilor in Corvallis Ward 2. She moved from Maryland in October 2019, just in time for the COVID-19 pandemic. She soon involved herself in the community, running for precinct committeeperson for the Benton County Democrats. Briae ran for Council in Ward 2 when then-mayor candidate Charles Maughan stepped down. She lost the incumbent seat but subsequently won the general election, becoming the first openly gay African-American woman to represent Ward 2. She was elected to the Executive Committee of the Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity (H.O.P.E.) Advisory Board. Briae is looking forward to helping find solutions to the housing crisis and expanding infrastructure for public transportation. She is the lead infant teacher at Robin’s Nest Daycare Center, and earned a BA in criminal justice and human services from Colorado Technical University.

Alyssa Powell is a connector, fueled by cold brew coffee, dance parties, and intentional moments. As the Content Marketing Strategist for Oregon Community Credit Union, she supports financial wellness for credit union members, communities, and “people helping people.” She’s a member of the Portland Leadership team of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, PressOn6 Foundation, and Eugene Young Professionals network. You’ll catch her making moves in local dance classes, building Google Sheets for fun, spending time reading, and investing time in relationships with her family and friends.

