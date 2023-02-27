City Club of Eugene: Congresswoman Val Hoyle: An Update to Local, Regional, and National Issues

Program date: Feb. 24, 2023

Air date: Feb. 25. 2023

From the City Club of Eugene:

On February 24, The City Club of Eugene welcomed newly elected Congressional Representative Val Hoyle to its program at the 5th Street Market in Downtown Eugene.

In January, Representative Hoyle took her first oath of office representing Oregon’s 4th Congressional District in the U.S. Congress. Though she joins the 118th Congress as a freshman lawmaker, she is no stranger to politics. In 2018, Representative Hoyle began serving as Oregon’s elected Labor Commissioner, and focused on issues impacting worker and family quality of life. As a new member of Congress, Congresswoman Hoyle is now responsible for representing the full range of issues impacting more than 700,000 constituents in the 4th District, which includes Benton, Coos, Curry, Douglas, Lane, and Lincoln Counties.

Speaker:

Val Hoyle attended Bunker Hill Community College and graduated from Emmanuel College with a degree in political science and a concentration in international studies. She spent 25 years working in the bicycle industry in retail management, manufacturing, distribution, and international trade. She served first as a member, then as chair of the Export Council of Oregon. Representative Hoyle was elected to the Oregon House of Representatives in 2010, representing West Eugene and Junction City, and served as Majority Leader. She was later elected to serve as Labor Commissioner, a statewide, elected nonpartisan role, leading Oregon’s Bureau of Labor and Industries.

About the City Club of Eugene:

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org .

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene's Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, Feb. 13 at 7:00 pm, on KLCC 89.7 FM.

