City Club of Eugene: Mayor Lucy Vinis

Program date: Apr. 28, 2023

Air date: May 1, 2023

From the City Club of Eugene:

Topic:

The greatest long-term threat to Eugene and the Willamette Valley is climate change. At City Club of Eugene’s April 28 meeting, Mayor Lucy Vinis spoke about climate change and discussed the City’s work, including the motions passed in July 2022 and the on-going actions those have put in motion, their connection to the Climate Action Plan 2.0 adopted in 2020, how those city policies align with discussions and priorities in the 2023 state legislature, and the opportunities available to us through the federal Inflation Reduction Act.

Mayor Lucy Vinis has served as Eugene’s Mayor since January 2017. She is now in her second term. It is her first elected position.

In her professional life, Mayor Vinis worked for nonprofits addressing land use, natural resources, agriculture, housing, and homelessness. Her focus as mayor continues those priorities: addressing the dual challenges of climate change and population growth, increasing the supply of housing that people can afford, supporting efforts to stabilize people who are homeless, and encouraging economic development.

As mayor, she has chaired the Ad Hoc Work Group on Eugene’s Climate Recovery Ordinance and the Ad Hoc Committee on the Protection of Individuals and Groups, leading to Eugene’s sanctuary city ordinance. She serves on Lane County’s Poverty and Homelessness Board and the HOME Board that oversees the granting and expenditure of federal housing funds.

About the City Club of Eugene:

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:00 pm, on KLCC 89.7 FM.

Contact: For more information, contact City Club of Eugene at(541) 485-7433, administrator@cityclubofeugene.org