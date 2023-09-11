City Club of Eugene: Dr. Johnny Lake: Through the Eyes of a Child: Race, Culture, Ethnicity

Program date: September 8, 2023

Air date: September 11, 2023

From the City Club of Eugene:

“The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members.” Mahatma Gandhi. Our children are some of our most vulnerable and valuable human beings. They learn what we teach them and reflect back to us who we are. Dr. Lake learns from children as much as from adults, and often says, “I do progressive work with children and remedial work with you adults.”

Einstein said, “The pursuit of truth and beauty is a sphere of activity in which we are permitted to remain children all our lives.” Alvin Toffler said, “The illiterate of the 21st Century will not be those who cannot read and write. Instead, it will those who cannot learn, unlearn and relearn.” According to philosophers, we are all born a blank slate and do not come into the world knowing anything about race, culture, class, gender, sexual orientation, disability of other identity issues. So, where do we get all this information? Look to the context in which we are raised and the community in which we grow up in.

Dr. Lake spends a great deal of time talking, and more importantly, listening, to kids and adults talk about race, culture and ethnicity in an effort to achieve a greater understanding of where we are and where we are going. He is a dynamic speaker who will get you to think of things from a new perspective. Don’t miss this provocative first program of the 23-24 program year.

Speaker:

He has served in the U.S., Europe, Turkey, and Canada. Dr. Lake holds a BS degree in History and received the Phi Beta Kappa award. He holds a Master’s and Ph.D. in Educational Leadership; Policy, Management, and Organization and a K-12 administrator license. Dr. Lake has worked with the Washington State Supreme Court, Superior Court and Administrative Office of the Court on Diversity, Race, and Culture. He also has worked on the Federal Community Policing program with departments in Oregon, Arizona and New Mexico. He has worked with the Public Defenders Service Commission of Oregon and with the Oregon State Bar on Diversity education. He has worked with the U.S. Administration for Children and Families Commission and the U.S. Office of General Counsel on Diversity and Equity education.

Dr. Lake’s experience with school children is extensive. He was a principal at middle and high school. Then he was an administrator on special assignment out of the 4J Superintendent’s office until last year. He now works as an administrator for Diversity and Equity for 4J.

Dr. Lake was also chairman of the Oregon Commission on Black Affairs and NAACP Education Chair. Dr. Lake is a single parent of four, and a grandfather. He is still very much a Southerner and appreciates your kindness and hospitality.

About the City Club of Eugene:

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, September 11, at 7:00 pm, on KLCC 89.7 FM.

Contact: For more information, visit CityClubOfEugene.org.