Living Less Unsustainably: New Voices

John Fischer: Hi All, Master Recycler, Master Composter, Climate Master - you know the drill - John Fischer - here with Living Less Unsustainably. I've really enjoyed bringing you ideas and information that my education has provided over the last few years. My work with the Eugene Sustainability Commission has introduced me to some knowledgeable people and they will start passing on sustainability tips next month.

Hey there -don't get your hopes up - I will still be here droning on the third Monday of every month. But Danielle from the City Sustainability department, and Emily, the education coordinator at my favorite store - BRING Recycling, will join you the second and forth Mondays of the month. Why don't you both say hi, and give us a quick idea of what you will focus on.

Danielle Klinkebiel: Hi Danielle Klinkebiel here with the city Sustainability Office. Many folks don't know it, but home heating and cooling are the biggest source of home energy use. I will help you reduce that part of your carbon footprint.

Emily Reynolds: And I'm Emily Reynolds here . At BRING we have products, workshops and more, all focused on being more sustainable and wasting less.

John Fischer: And my favorite repetitive mantra: Finish your food and save the leftovers. Wasting food is the biggest easily preventable source of greenhouse gasses for many of us.

Lots of interesting information on the way - and so much more to come.

Now I know what you're all wondering - what about the months with five Mondays ? Duh - rock, recycled paper, and grandmother's heirloom scissors.

For all of us, this is KLCC's Living Less Unsustainably.