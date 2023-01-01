The Eugene Symphony on KLCC

Sundays, 6pm

Eugene Symphony on the Air, a special broadcast series on KLCC-FM, will take a deep dive into the 2022/23 season. Assistant Conductor Daniel Cho hosts three episodes, which will air on September 17 and 24, and October 1.

During these broadcasts, we'll listen to some memorable excerpts from an extraordinary season, delving into the background of these pieces and sharing conversations with some of the fantastic artists who made it happen, like composer Angélica Negrón, pianist Pallavi Mahidhara, clarinetist David Krakauer, and our Music Director & Conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong.

EPISODE 1: SEPTEMBER 17

In Episode 1 on September 17, we’ll hear a movement from Seattle-based First Symphony Project composer Gabriella Smith's ONE for Orchestra, learn about Rachaminov's fiendishly difficult Third Concerto from piano soloist Daniel Hsu, and talk to guest conductor Joseph Young about Prokofiev's Suite from Romeo and Juliet. We'll hear sections of each of these wonderful works as well.

EPISODE 2: SEPTEMBER 24

In Episode 2 on September 24, we'll hear from First Symphony Project composer Angélica Negrón about the world premiere of Sinfonia Islena, talk with soloist Pallavi Mahidhara about Saint-Saens's Piano Concerto No. 2, and learn about Ravel's color ballet Daphnis et Chloe from Music Director & Conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong, alongside performance excerpts from each of these pieces.

EPISODE 3: OCTOBER 1

In Episode 3 on October 1, we'll focus on two classics and a modern miracle. We'll hear all about The Fretless Clarinet, a klezmer-inspired work for clarinet and orchestra by David Krakauer and Kathleen Tagg, then delve into Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 5 with soloist Julian Rhee, and finally discuss Beethoven's Symphony No. 9, his Ode to Joy, with Music Director Francesco Lecce-Chong. We'll also hear sections from each of the works mixed in with the conversations.