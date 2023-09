In Episode 2 on September 24, we'll hear from First Symphony Project composer Angélica Negrón about the world premiere of Sinfonia Islena, talk with soloist Pallavi Mahidhara about Saint-Saens's Piano Concerto No. 2, and learn about Ravel's color ballet Daphnis et Chloe from Music Director & Conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong, alongside performance excerpts from each of these pieces.