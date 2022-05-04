May is Bustin’ Out All Over! First Friday Wherever You Are!

This is Sandy Brown Jensen, and you’re listening to Viz City, KLCC’s arts review. One of the great joys of our reopening world is a return to the gala tradition of First Fridays. Wherever you are in the KLCC listening area, First Friday is happening May 6. Let me give you a tasting menu of the delights artists and businesses are cooking up.

By permission of the artists / The pop group called "Thrice Sovereign" will be playing in Florence, Oregon on May 6

Let’s start at the beach where Florence, Oregon closes off the Court Street blocks from 5:30 until 8:00. A pop artist named “Thrice Sovereign'' will be giving a concert at Big River Broadcasting stage! Tons of booths, food, art and performances make a great beginning to a weekend at the coast with what is looking like beautiful weather. Headed south? More fun to be had in Bandon. Headed north? Same same in Newport.

If you find yourself east of the mountains in Bend, my pick is Tumalo Art’s first solo show of the year titled “Over Water,” by David Kinker. Kinker is an avid rafter, river guide and adventurer on wild rivers who, as a painter, also loves to paint the colors and feeling of water.

By permission of the Tumalo Art Company / Metolius River with Mt. Jefferson in the distance by David Kinker

Of course, you know Eugene is busting out all its major moves. The way I’d do it is to start in the Fifth Street Market in Gordon Alley at the Karin Clarke at the Gordon. I’d grab a glass of wine or an ice cream and go across the street to Framin’ Artworks to see what's up there. Then I’d head downtown on Willamette, stop at the other Karin Clarke Gallery to see the huge playful abstract paintings of Chelsea Beaudrie–you can see them through the window–go ahead–push open the door and enjoy them face to face.

By permission of the gallery / This Sunday, May 7, join the festivities at the Marvelous Mother's Day at Maude's all-day event 11-5

I also want to encourage you to look forward to Sunday and the “Marvelous Mother’s Day at Maude’s,” all day from 11 to 5. This event promises to be full of artwork with demonstrations by local artists, art for your garden and spring plants from local nurseries, raffles for wine and gift baskets. If you can't find something fun to do this weekend in Our Fair City, you need to stop reading the news and get out on the streets!

This is Sandy Brown Jensen for KLCC.