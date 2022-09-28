"No one puts their children in a boat unless the water is safer than the land." Jim Lommasson at the New Zone Gallery
This is Sandy Brown Jensen, and you’re listening to Viz City, KLCC’s arts review program.
"If bullets had flown
And bombs had dropped
If tanks had rumbled through
If Soldiers with large, heavy firearms had shouted at you and shoved your neighbors
If bodies of people you knew had littered the streets
If fear had replaced thoughts in your troubled, terrified mind
If your children could not attend school or go outside…
If food had run scarce
If electricity was now a distant memory
If all this meant you must flee
With only darkness as your cover
With a child huddled under each arm
What few things would you take?
With your life, and that of your family, now crammed into one bulging suitcase
What totems, what tangible mementos of the life soon to be behind you
would you salvage?
Your uncharted Journey may take years.
You may struggle to sleep in a crowded refugee camp where sickness abounds,
Where widows wail and hungry babies howl.
You may ride buses. You may board boats or barges or rafts that look like they could sink at any moment.
You may walk through more than one country.
You may cross borders where fierce – looking guards question your purpose.You will be adrift.
You may never again see the place you have thought of as home.
What would you take to remember this precious life you are leaving?
what would you leave behind?"
This is the voice of Jim Lommasson whose emotional show called “What We Carried: Fragments and Memories From the Cradle of Civilization” is now showing in Eugene’s New Zone Gallery.
Jim had refugees choose objects they had managed to bring with them out of war zones. He printed with lots of white space for the owner of the object to write its story on the page, and it is these original pages you will see at the New Zone.
A teddy bear, a family photo, a set of paints, tea cups–each one with a heartbreaking story.
This is an important, nationally recognized project, and we are fortunate to see one small part of it.
You will feel so deepened by this exhibit, and I’m so glad to be able to recommend it to your attention.
What would YOU carry?
This is Sandy Brown Jensen for KLCC.