Michael Boonstra's "Willamette Contours" and First Friday Artwalk of 2023

This is Sandy Brown Jensen, and this is Viz City, KLCC’s arts review program. Happy New Year, art lovers everywhere! Let’s start with the musical question: Have you stopped to examine the long panel of art above the doors of the Farmer’s Market Pavilion in Eugene?

Michael Boonstra / "Willamette Contours" is created in mirrored aluminum, which is reflective and draws a lot of additional light into the room.

That long piece of metal is four feet high and 45 feet long. It looks abstract until you know what it is, and then you say, “Ah-ha! That’s obvious now.” It’s called “Willamette River Contours,” and it flows on the wall from left to right. The sculptor is local artist Michael Boonstra, who with this piece located in the Farmer’s Market wants to remind us that “the Willamette River is the primary feature of the Valley landscape and most of the food and goods offered at the Market are produced within the Willamette River Basin. We, the people, have been dependent on our river for water, food, and more since humans settled in the region over 14,000 years ago.

The artwork is created in mirrored aluminum, which is reflective and draws a lot of additional light into the room.

Alejandro Sarmiento / A dramatic tiger by Alejandro Sarmiento. Pick up your ArtWalk guide at “Art with Alejandro” in the 5th Street Public Market.

A reminder that the First Friday artwalk happens rain or shine and this month is no exception. Pick up your ArtWalk guide at “Art with Alejandro” in the 5th Street Public Market or on the Lane Arts Council website. There is a “Meet the Artists” tour tomorrow. It is a series of four galleries where the artists will be speaking.

It starts at 6:00 pm at Spark at 22 W. 7th.

By permission of the New Zone Gallery / You can meet artist Uyen-thi Nguyen and see this painting, "Day After Day" at the New Zone Gallery on the first Artwalk of 2023.

At 6:30, find yourself at The New Zone Gallery at 110 E. 11th.

By 7:00 be back over at the Broadway Commerce Center at 44 W. Broadway...

By permission of the Lane Art Council / Eugene Printmakers will be printing some cute and sweet bunny images for the Year of Rabbit from 6:30-8pm at ArtCity Studios on Broadway

...and finish up at 7:30 at ArtCity Studios-on-Broadway, 160 E. Broadway in the basement.

Karin Clarke Gallery / "Man with Umbrella" by Robert Schlegal is showing at the Karin Clarke Gallery, which is on the Willamette Street Gallery Tour part of First Friday

There's a lot to see, so pop an umbrella and come start the new year with art!

This is Sandy Brown Jensen for KLCC.

