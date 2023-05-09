Photography Auction at Dot Dotson Gallery: Bid on Art from Oregon's Finest

If you’re like me, you’re a fan of fine art photography PLUS you love to support local artists. That means you don't want to miss the Photography at Oregon photo auction at the Dot Dotson Gallery.

Sandy Brown Jensen / KLCC Linda Devenow, Beware the Witch "Beware the Witch at The End of the Trail," 2022 archival pigment ink from infrared camera; 9.5" x 14.5" print; 16" x 20" mat unframed

This year's auction features a wide variety of stunning photographs, from landscapes to portraits to abstract art. All proceeds go to support the Photography at Oregon organization, which promotes and sponsors photography exhibits and events throughout Oregon.

Let me give you three quick examples of what’s on offer and some artist’s insights into why photography can be difficult. Linda Devenow and Sandi O’Brien both work in infrared.

Sandy Brown Jensen / KLCC Linda Devenow, Field of Sheep Field of Sheep, April 2020 archival pigment ink from infrared camera; 9.5x14.5" print; 16x20 mat unframed

Linda’s image is of sheep in a white meadow looking like a fine pencil drawing. Linda says infrared is difficult because what you see in the viewfinder is so different from the final, rendered image.

Sandi O'Brien. "Path to Tokatee Falls #1" Infrared image; platinum/palladium print 8" x 8" print, 12" x 12" matt; framed

Sandi O’Brien’s image is of that iconic stone staircase on the trail to Tokatee Falls. She says doing infrared is difficult for her because it's about learning to see in a new way.

Sandy Brown Jensen / KLCC Greg Geisy. "Barn Swallows, Finley National Wildlife Refuge, 2017. Archival Inkjet Print. 13" x 19" print; matt 20.24" x 25.5" framed.

Greg Geisy is known locally as a bird photographer, which he says is difficult because birds live at such a different speed than humans, so they’re hard to catch. His auction image is of two swallows squaring off like sparring partners, one in mid air.

The concept is that you go see the art and find what you love. Then go to the auction website to bid, which is https://www. accelevents.com/e/PAO2023 . Here are three reasons why an online art auction is fun:

Convenience: You can bid from the comfort of your own home, at any time of day or night. Variety: There is a wide variety of photographs to choose from, so you're sure to find something you love. Affordability: With no reserve prices, you have a chance to win some amazing photographs at a fraction of the price.

This is Sandy Brown Jensen for KLCC.