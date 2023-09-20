© 2023 KLCC

Arts & Culture
Viz City

Autumn Art Road Trip

By Sandy Brown Jensen
Published September 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Autumn Art Road Trip
Sandy Brown Jensen via Midjourney
/
KLCC
Autumn Art Road Trip

It's a beautiful autumn day, so let's do a verbal art walk in pursuit of beauty and adventure.

This Saturday evening 6:30 to 8:30 pm, it’s the 8th Annual So Small: Miniature Art Auction. This feelgood event is a silent auction for the OSLP Arts and Culture Program Scholarship Fund. Buy a little art, make a big impact! Mini-cupcakes and live music are available while bidding on tiny art treasures.

It’s at the Broadway Commerce Center at 44 W Broadway in downtown Eugene.

William Holderfield, "Empire," The Ditch Gallery
William Holderfield, "Empire," The Ditch Gallery
Tara Tomasello, "All The Homes I've Ever Had" at The Ditch Gallery
Tara Tomasello, "All The Homes I've Ever Had" at The Ditch Gallery

The following Saturday, September 30, 5:00 pm -7:00 pm, try something totally different at The Ditch Project Gallery at 303 S. 5th Ave #165 in Springfield. Taryn Tomasello & William Holderfield are the featured artists, and I think you’ll find their experimental work pretty interesting to look at and talk about, so bring a friend and plan on an after-event discussion.

"Painted Waves," Linda Devenow Infra-red at the Linn Benton Community College South Santiam Hall Art Gallery
"Painted Waves," Linda Devenow Infra-red at the Linn Benton Community College South Santiam Hall Art Gallery

That takes our little art field trip into October when you can enjoy a drive to Linn Benton Community College to attend a Reception & Gallery Talk on Wednesday, October 11, 3-5 pm with Linda Devenow and Sandi O'Brien. It will take place in South Santiam Hall, where you can see their show of stunning infrared photographs. I know,I keep talking about this art form, but it really is otherworldly. Images tend to be glowing, luminous and suggestive of the spirit realm.

"Lone House" Infra-red by Sandy O'Brien at Linn Benton Community College South Santiam Hall Gallery
"Lone House" Infra-red by Sandy O'Brien at Linn Benton Community College South Santiam Hall Gallery

Next stop is a one person show of painter Greg Pfarr’s work at the Benton County Museum in Philomath, Oregon. Greg is most well-known for his monumental paintings of glaciers. There are also paintings from the Cascades from his camping and backpacking trips over 30 years that many of you will recognize.

Greg Pfarr, "Glacier Above Sand Dunes," at the Benton County Museum
Greg Pfarr, "Glacier Above Sand Dunes," at the Benton County Museum

Sandy Brown Jensen
Sandy Brown Jensen has an MFA in Poetry and is a retired writing instructor from Lane Community College. She is an artist and a photographer with a lifetime interest in looking at and talking about art. Sandy hosts KLCC's long-running arts review program Viz City.
Sandy Brown Jensen