Autumn Art Road Trip

It's a beautiful autumn day, so let's do a verbal art walk in pursuit of beauty and adventure.

This Saturday evening 6:30 to 8:30 pm, it’s the 8th Annual So Small: Miniature Art Auction. This feelgood event is a silent auction for the OSLP Arts and Culture Program Scholarship Fund. Buy a little art, make a big impact! Mini-cupcakes and live music are available while bidding on tiny art treasures.

It’s at the Broadway Commerce Center at 44 W Broadway in downtown Eugene.

William Holderfield, "Empire," The Ditch Gallery

Tara Tomasello, "All The Homes I've Ever Had" at The Ditch Gallery



The following Saturday, September 30, 5:00 pm -7:00 pm, try something totally different at The Ditch Project Gallery at 303 S. 5th Ave #165 in Springfield. Taryn Tomasello & William Holderfield are the featured artists, and I think you’ll find their experimental work pretty interesting to look at and talk about, so bring a friend and plan on an after-event discussion.

"Painted Waves," Linda Devenow Infra-red at the Linn Benton Community College South Santiam Hall Art Gallery

That takes our little art field trip into October when you can enjoy a drive to Linn Benton Community College to attend a Reception & Gallery Talk on Wednesday, October 11, 3-5 pm with Linda Devenow and Sandi O'Brien. It will take place in South Santiam Hall, where you can see their show of stunning infrared photographs. I know,I keep talking about this art form, but it really is otherworldly. Images tend to be glowing, luminous and suggestive of the spirit realm.

"Lone House" Infra-red by Sandy O'Brien at Linn Benton Community College South Santiam Hall Gallery

Next stop is a one person show of painter Greg Pfarr’s work at the Benton County Museum in Philomath, Oregon. Greg is most well-known for his monumental paintings of glaciers. There are also paintings from the Cascades from his camping and backpacking trips over 30 years that many of you will recognize.