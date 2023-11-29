© 2023 KLCC

Arts & Culture
Viz City

Immerse Yourself in the Arts: Join Viz City at the Don Dexter Gallery Saturday Session

By Sandy Brown Jensen
Published November 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
COSMIC RHYTHMS (2023) 5 x 27.5 x 11.75 in (h x w x l) Poplar wood, Natural Dyes (Bloodroot, Yellowroot, Butternut, Walnut, Lichen, Ochre), Acrylic
COSMIC RHYTHMS (2023) 5 x 27.5 x 11.75 in (h x w x l)

Poplar wood, Natural Dyes (Bloodroot, Yellowroot, Butternut, Walnut, Lichen, Ochre), Acrylic

The Holiday Markets are making cheerful noises in towns throughout KLCC-land. Now, here comes the second big event to welcome in the holiday season: First Friday Art Walk. Time to bundle up against the gloom and come out where the bright lights create vibrant community. In Eugene, go to the Farmer’s Market Pavilion at 5:30 and they’ll get you organized with a map.

Cherokee artist Christy Long has an exhibit of carvings called “Visions and Vessels” at the native-owned Don Dexter Gallery through December 11.

But Saturday afternoon is also a great day to enrich your life by coming out to the Don Dexter Gallery Saturday Session from one to three. I’ll be there representing Viz City and KLCC, doing my best to make art fun. I’ll be joined by Portland’s Ray Bidegain,who will show us how photogravures are made because, honestly, I have no idea! May general art jollifications ensue!

DATUM (2023) 2.5 x 17.25 x 8.5 in (h x w x l) Poplar Wood, Natural Dyes (Bloodroot, Butternut, Walnut, Yellowroot), Acrylic, Oil, Lacquer
DATUM (2023) 2.5 x 17.25 x 8.5 in (h x w x l)

Poplar Wood, Natural Dyes (Bloodroot, Butternut, Walnut, Yellowroot), Acrylic, Oil, Lacquer

I’d like to bring to your attention that while you’re visiting the Don Dexter Gallery, which is at 2911 Tennyson #202 at Crescent Village that there is also an engrossing exhibit of carvings by Cherokee artist Christy Long called “Visions and Vessels.” Some are wall art, but my favorite is a two-handle serving bowl with a Native labyrinth-type design burned and polished into the wood. It is called “Metamorphosis.” Each form in the collection is embeddedwith Cherokee stories and iconography.

METAMORPHOSIS (2023) 3.5 x 14.5 x 9.5 Buckeye, Walnut Dye, Epoxy Filler, Lacquer
METAMORPHOSIS (2023) 3.5 x 14.5 x 9.5

Buckeye, Walnut Dye, Epoxy Filler, Lacquer

These carved wooden objects are almost radiant with the spirit of the artist that make them especially magical and tactile.

BALANCE (2023) 2.5 x 17.25 x 8.5 in (h x w x l) Poplar Wood, Natural Dyes (Bloodroot, Butternut, Yellowroot, Walnut), Acrylic Paint, Oil Paint, Lacquer
BALANCE (2023) 2.5 x 17.25 x 8.5 in (h x w x l)

Poplar Wood, Natural Dyes (Bloodroot, Butternut, Yellowroot, Walnut), Acrylic Paint, Oil Paint, Lacquer

I hope to see you December 3 at 1:00 pm for our Saturday Session. Please introduce yourself to me—I love meeting listeners.

Viz City
Sandy Brown Jensen
Sandy Brown Jensen has an MFA in Poetry and is a retired writing instructor from Lane Community College. She is an artist and a photographer with a lifetime interest in looking at and talking about art. Sandy hosts KLCC's long-running arts review program Viz City.
See stories by Sandy Brown Jensen