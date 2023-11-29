Immerse Yourself in the Arts: Join Viz City at the Don Dexter Gallery Saturday Session

The Holiday Markets are making cheerful noises in towns throughout KLCC-land. Now, here comes the second big event to welcome in the holiday season: First Friday Art Walk. Time to bundle up against the gloom and come out where the bright lights create vibrant community. In Eugene, go to the Farmer’s Market Pavilion at 5:30 and they’ll get you organized with a map.

Cherokee artist Christy Long has an exhibit of carvings called “Visions and Vessels” at the native-owned Don Dexter Gallery through December 11.

But Saturday afternoon is also a great day to enrich your life by coming out to the Don Dexter Gallery Saturday Session from one to three. I’ll be there representing Viz City and KLCC, doing my best to make art fun. I’ll be joined by Portland’s Ray Bidegain,who will show us how photogravures are made because, honestly, I have no idea! May general art jollifications ensue!

DATUM (2023) 2.5 x 17.25 x 8.5 in (h x w x l)



Poplar Wood, Natural Dyes (Bloodroot, Butternut, Walnut, Yellowroot), Acrylic, Oil, Lacquer



I’d like to bring to your attention that while you’re visiting the Don Dexter Gallery, which is at 2911 Tennyson #202 at Crescent Village that there is also an engrossing exhibit of carvings by Cherokee artist Christy Long called “Visions and Vessels.” Some are wall art, but my favorite is a two-handle serving bowl with a Native labyrinth-type design burned and polished into the wood. It is called “Metamorphosis.” Each form in the collection is embeddedwith Cherokee stories and iconography.

METAMORPHOSIS (2023) 3.5 x 14.5 x 9.5



Buckeye, Walnut Dye, Epoxy Filler, Lacquer



These carved wooden objects are almost radiant with the spirit of the artist that make them especially magical and tactile.

BALANCE (2023) 2.5 x 17.25 x 8.5 in (h x w x l)



Poplar Wood, Natural Dyes (Bloodroot, Butternut, Yellowroot, Walnut), Acrylic Paint, Oil Paint, Lacquer



I hope to see you December 3 at 1:00 pm for our Saturday Session. Please introduce yourself to me—I love meeting listeners.