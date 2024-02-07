Splendor and Loss, New Works by Satoko Motouji at the White Lotus

Satoko Motouji’s new show at the White Lotus Gallery in Eugene, titled “Splendor and Loss” is an explosion of spiritual creativity and the startled ringing of the environmental degradation alarm, especially through fire, such as we have been experiencing in the Pacific Northwest. Huge, nearly abstract paintings line the gallery walls, black and white sumi ink paintings as you’ve never seen them before.

Distant Land

I walk into the frame of “Distant Land” and start talking to myself about what I see. I am in an abstract world in shades of black, white, and gray. Bold, dark, flowing strokes give me the impression of a turbulent landscape. Lighter areas seem to be foam, clouds, or light reflecting on water giving me a sense of fluidity. Splatters and drips of paint add energy and an element of chaos to the scene. The piece appears to capture a moment of motion, almost as if it's frozen action, displaying great contrast between light and dark areas.

Peter J. Jensen Perished #1

Satoko says there is a sense of tension in all of the art, suggesting a lack of balance in the natural world. This is where it’s useful to consult with the artist statement on the wall. When I am inside a fast-moving, dynamic painting, I am all the way inside my emotions and forget to think about the issues the artist is thinking about. And that’s all right, then to respect the artist, it is also important to understand that the torn and burned edges, the ripped and reassembled collages, the enigmatic triptychs, the jagged shards of paint are all expressive of the damage left behind by such mega-infernos as the Biscuit and Holiday Fires.

Rift #2

And after you have encountered Satoko’s world, what does 'Splendor and Loss' evoke in you? How can art help us confront the challenges facing our natural world?