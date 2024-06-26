Art Attack! A Survivor’s Guide to Appreciating Artisans at Summer Festivals

Sandy Brown Jensen Imagine thousands of costumed revelers - princes, milkmaids, jousters, even vampire brides - suddenly swept into a frenzy by a downpour that turned into hail!



Imagine thousands of costumed revelers - princes, milkmaids, jousters, even vampire brides - suddenly swept into a frenzy by a downpour that turned into hail! At the Oregon Renaissance Faire, that's exactly what happened.

Strapping young men in leather, our unlikely heroes in this case, yelled for evacuation. The crowd became a rushing river of costumes, a chaotic cosplay stampede for the single gate. Lightning danced on the horizon, adding a touch of real-life drama as people with swords, halberds, and piercings scrambled to ground their metal!

Despite the dramatic exit, the day wasn't a washout (pun intended!). Earlier, I explored the works of talented artists. GrendelMouse Pottery's unique black vessels with silvery sheen and nature-inspired designs captivated me. Bubba Cantrell, a third-generation bladesmith at Belmont Bladeworks, showcased his passion for crafting knives, axes, and hammers.

One booth that truly stole the show was Lulu Deux Millinery. Katie Vardijian, a milliner with over 20 years of experience and a love for historical fashion, displayed her exquisite handmade hats. Having studied under Rose Cory, former milliner to the Queen Mum, Katie's hats and fascinators are true works of art.

This experience reminds us of the upcoming summer festivals, brimming with handcrafted treasures. Unlike mass-produced items, these works hold the heart and soul of the artist. So, at the Oregon Country Fair or any summer festival, take a moment to explore the booths, appreciate the quality, and connect with the makers.