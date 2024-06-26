© 2024 KLCC

Arts & Culture
Viz City

Art Attack! A Survivor’s Guide to Appreciating Artisans at Summer Festivals

By Sandy Brown Jensen
Published June 26, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Lulu Deux Millinery. Katie Vardijian, a milliner with over 20 years of experience and a love for historical fashion, displayed her exquisite handmade hats
Imagine thousands of costumed revelers - princes, milkmaids, jousters, even vampire brides - suddenly swept into a frenzy by a downpour that turned into hail!
Imagine thousands of costumed revelers - princes, milkmaids, jousters, even vampire brides - suddenly swept into a frenzy by a downpour that turned into hail!

Imagine thousands of costumed revelers - princes, milkmaids, jousters, even vampire brides - suddenly swept into a frenzy by a downpour that turned into hail! At the Oregon Renaissance Faire, that's exactly what happened.

Thousands of costumed fair-goers are just seconds away from a mass exodus from the Clackamas State Fairgrounds in Canby, Oregon.
Thousands of costumed fair-goers are just seconds away from a mass exodus from the Clackamas State Fairgrounds in Canby, Oregon.

Strapping young men in leather, our unlikely heroes in this case, yelled for evacuation. The crowd became a rushing river of costumes, a chaotic cosplay stampede for the single gate. Lightning danced on the horizon, adding a touch of real-life drama as people with swords, halberds, and piercings scrambled to ground their metal!

GrendelMouse Pottery's unique black vessels with silvery sheen and nature-inspired designs captivated me.
GrendelMouse Pottery's unique black vessels with silvery sheen and nature-inspired designs captivated me.

Despite the dramatic exit, the day wasn't a washout (pun intended!). Earlier, I explored the works of talented artists. GrendelMouse Pottery's unique black vessels with silvery sheen and nature-inspired designs captivated me. Bubba Cantrell, a third-generation bladesmith at Belmont Bladeworks, showcased his passion for crafting knives, axes, and hammers.

Pixie minds the store! Bubba Cantrell, a third-generation bladesmith at Belmont Bladeworks, showcased his passion for crafting knives, axes, and hammers.
Pixie minds the store! Bubba Cantrell, a third-generation bladesmith at Belmont Bladeworks, showcased his passion for crafting knives, axes, and hammers.

One booth that truly stole the show was Lulu Deux Millinery. Katie Vardijian, a milliner with over 20 years of experience and a love for historical fashion, displayed her exquisite handmade hats. Having studied under Rose Cory, former milliner to the Queen Mum, Katie's hats and fascinators are true works of art.

Fair-goer Susan Louise of Corvallis, Oregon, shows off a fascinator from an artisan booth.
Fair-goer Susan Louise of Corvallis, Oregon, shows off a fascinator from an artisan booth.

This experience reminds us of the upcoming summer festivals, brimming with handcrafted treasures. Unlike mass-produced items, these works hold the heart and soul of the artist. So, at the Oregon Country Fair or any summer festival, take a moment to explore the booths, appreciate the quality, and connect with the makers.

Susan Louise and Sandy Brown Jensen showed their royal sides at the Oregon Renaissance Faire.
Susan Louise and Sandy Brown Jensen showed their royal sides at the Oregon Renaissance Faire.

Viz City
Sandy Brown Jensen
Sandy Brown Jensen has an MFA in Poetry and is a retired writing instructor from Lane Community College. She is an artist and a photographer with a lifetime interest in looking at and talking about art. Sandy hosts KLCC's long-running arts review program Viz City.
