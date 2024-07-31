First Friday Fever: Eugene's Hot August Night

Gather your crew, whether you're strolling or rolling, and get ready for a night of art, music, and fun at First Friday! August is in full swing, and Eugene's downtown is about to transform into a vibrant canvas of creativity. With perfect weather for exploring, First Friday is the ideal way to spend a summer evening.

In the Resonance Building (840 Lawrence), transmedia artwork is currently on display by artist Christine Olejniczak whose practice offers a unique exploration of sound as the outflow of site-specific creative processes.

Before the sun dips below the horizon, make time before closing time of 4:00 pm to catch the spectacular 34th Annual PhotoZone Juried Photography Show at the Emerald Art Center, home of the iconic Simpson's mural. It closes on Friday, so make the effort to take it in.

As the day winds down, head to the Farmers Market Pavilion to grab your ArtWalk guide and immerse yourself in the heart of First Friday. With eighteen diverse art venues to explore, you'll discover everything from thought-provoking installations to local artisans. From the Eugene Public Library's Love Your Library design contest to the mind-bending world of transmedia art at Resonance, there's something to ignite your imagination.

Also participating in First Friday: #instaballet (5th Street Alley – 550 Pearl St)

Help make a new dance in real time by suggesting new moves for local, professional dancers to perform. The choreography will be created by YOU! Live music will be played by Blugene Brass.



At the Broadway Commerce Center (44 W Broadway) you can see well known Black artist Earl Dunbar’s artwork, which is characterized by an experimental approach to color, sound, music, and emotion in his electric abstract paintings. Maybe THIS is trans media art.

Check out Cosmic Haus, Flux Crystals, Bumble Boutique and the One Wall Gallery at Epic Seconds. If these are new business names to you, stop in and say hi, knowing how important small business entrepreneurs are to the economic health and cultural vibrancy of any town.

New work by Barbora Bakalarova at Dot Dotson's and her official opening is First Friday 4:30--6:00.

You’ll find vendors, food carts, music, dance and art—it’s First Friday 2024, folks. Let’s get out into the streets and show some appreciation!