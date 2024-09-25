Oregon’s Edge: A PaintOut Retrospective

This is Sandy Brown Jensen, and you’re listening to Viz City, KLCC’s arts review program. Imagine a watercolor painting that captures the raw power of the Oregon Coast. A towering wave crashing against the rocks, a serene tide pool teeming with life, or the golden glow of a sunset over the dunes. These are the breathtaking scenes brought to life in the “Pacific Threshold” exhibit at the Giustina Gallery at the LaSells Stewart Center at OSU in Corvallis.

Humberto Gonzalez, "Charleston Boneyard"

For decades, artists have gathered on the Oregon Coast to capture its beauty through their brushes. The annual PaintOut events have resulted in a stunning collection of watercolors, showcasing the diverse landscapes and moods of our beloved coastline.

One of my favorite pieces is Eric Sandgren's “Big Wave at Shore Acres.” The painting captures the awe-inspiring moment when a massive wave crashes against the iconic overlook, sending a spray of water into the air. It's a testament to the power and beauty of the Pacific Ocean.

Nelson Sandgren, "Florence Dunes, Honeyman"

Another standout piece is Nelson Sandgren's “Florence Dunes: Honeyman.” In this dramatic painting, a pale dune centers an incoming storm above and reflective water below. It’s the contrast between the calm of the dune and the energy of the storm that catches your eyes and won’t let you go.

Bets Cole, "Seal Rock"

The exhibit features works by both father and son Sandgren, as well as many other talented artists who have participated in the PaintOut events over the years. Local artist Bets Cole has several paintings recognizable by her unique zesty, light-filled style. There are so many familiar places elevated almost to the status of sacred sites in this show.

Paul Hotvedt, "Tidal Rocks III"

The “Pacific Threshold” exhibit will be on display at the Giustina Gallery through October. Don't miss this chance to experience the beauty and diversity of the Oregon Coast through the lens of these remarkable artists.

This is Sandy Brown Jensen for KLCC.

