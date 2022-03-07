KLCC interview: Misha Zyryanov and Hannah Bittner on aiding Ukraine

As Oregonians join the world community in largely condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a Ukrainian native is leaving Corvallis to support his country’s fight against Vladimir Putin’s forces. KLCC’s Brian Bull talked to Misha Zyryanov and his wife, Hannah Bittner, about the situation. He began by asking how they learned of the invasion.

Zyrananov: It was my day off and I was checking news and seeing those horrible, horrible, events starting. And I was super frustrated, lost. And...yeah, I wasn't home.

Bittner: My partner Misha, his family lives in Uzhgorod, which is in western Ukraine. Logistically, it's affected their city with a huge influx of refugees. And as far as me and Misha personally, I mean, emotionally, it's pretty jarring for this to be happening. I mean, that's an absolute understatement.

Bull: And I understand that you are fundraising, helping to get money and supplies and other services generated for the Ukrainians who are in the midst of the crisis. Can you please tell me about your efforts?

Bittner: Yeah, so my partner and I just kind of informally started gathering funds specifically to help Troop 128, which is the military troop that’s based out of Uzhgorod which is the hometown where we lived prior to moving to Oregon. We started gathering money through my personal PayPal and Venmo. And honestly, we didn't expect to get a huge response and the response has absolutely overwhelmed us in the best way possible. So what we've been doing is gathering both money, but also with that money, we've been buying supplies here in Oregon, just because there's certain things that the volunteers and soldiers are having a really difficult time getting their hands on in Ukraine.

Photo provided by Hannah Bittner. Pro-Ukraine activists call for peace at a recent Corvallis rally.

So with a lot of the donations that we have received thus far, right now I’m in the car, going to buy military bulletproof vests, for Troop 128. And then Misha will take both money and supplies on Wednesday, he’ll be leaving for Ukraine.

Zyryanov: We decided that it's a good idea to have me deliver some medical supplies that Corvallis Sister City of Uzhhorod gets for us. And some personal, protective gear, personal equipment for soldiers. We have found their organization in our city which takes care of their soldiers from our region. So it is basically I'm supporting our guys. It will be supporting our chance.

BULL: So what is the best possible outcome you’re hoping for as this conflict continues?

Bittner: I would like to see like, the Ukrainian people remain independent and free. That's what they deserve. I think that they're incredibly resilient, and adaptable, but I wish that they didn't have to be. So I would wish for them peace.

Zyryanov: So, I would avoid word “conflict.” I would call it straight up war. It’s like war against Ukrainians. It's genocide. With no purpose, like what's the purpose of that? Like they just want to have another colony for the Soviet Union? Nobody wants to be in the Soviet Union, except the leaders of that country. Maybe some people. But the best outcome will be Ukraine will stand strong. Fight back, kill invaders. Just stop abusing our country. Like you know when you've been abused for so long time like, you know now…just stop that, is not enough. We want revenge, we want repatriation, we want them pay for every, every, every dead soldier, every kid, for every drop of tears.

I want them to pay personally. They should pay. It is a crime.

BULL: Misha and Hannah, is there anything else you’d like to share with our audience?

Zyryanov: We really appreciate help of American people, and I would ask you to stand for Ukraine.

Bittner: It sounds trite to say every little bit counts, but it actually does, like every call to our representatives, every dollar donated, like every person that comes to a protest. Maybe it doesn't feel like a lot and maybe it feels insignificant, but like something is better than nothing. Everybody can do something.

Bull: Thank you both very much for your time. And Misha, safe journeys back to Ukraine.

Zyryanov: Thank you, thank you, Brian. Have a good one. Bye-bye.

Note: This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Copyright @2022, KLCC.

