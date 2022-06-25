© 2022 KLCC

Lane County Right to Life holds small rally to rejoice over tossed abortion rights

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published June 25, 2022 at 2:03 AM PDT
prayer signs .JPG
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
A small contingency of people who identify as pro-life gathered in Eugene to rejoice over the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

A small crowd of around 35 people met on the steps of the Federal Courthouse in Eugene Friday to praise the U.S. Supreme Court for striking down Roe v. Wade.

Lane County Right to Life had planned for weeks to hold the rally on “decision day.” Some in the group drove from Portland. Before reciting a prayer, a Catholic priest, Father John Boyle, explained the significance of the day.

priest pic.jpg
Tiffany Eckerf
/
KLCC
Father John Boyle read a prayer to the small crowd at a rally organized by Lane County Right to Life.

“The 24th of June is normally the feast of the birthday of Saint John the Baptist," he explained. "So, every year, when we come to the birthday of St. John the Baptist, we will give thanks to God for the Supreme Court decision rendered on June 24th, 2022.”

At one point, the rally organizer played a recording of a church bell chiming—64 times—which he said was to represent 64 million abortions performed since Roe was decided in 1973.

Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
