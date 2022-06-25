Lane County Right to Life holds small rally to rejoice over tossed abortion rights

A small crowd of around 35 people met on the steps of the Federal Courthouse in Eugene Friday to praise the U.S. Supreme Court for striking down Roe v. Wade.

Lane County Right to Life had planned for weeks to hold the rally on “decision day.” Some in the group drove from Portland. Before reciting a prayer, a Catholic priest, Father John Boyle, explained the significance of the day.

Tiffany Eckerf / KLCC Father John Boyle read a prayer to the small crowd at a rally organized by Lane County Right to Life.

“The 24th of June is normally the feast of the birthday of Saint John the Baptist," he explained. "So, every year, when we come to the birthday of St. John the Baptist, we will give thanks to God for the Supreme Court decision rendered on June 24th, 2022.”

At one point, the rally organizer played a recording of a church bell chiming—64 times—which he said was to represent 64 million abortions performed since Roe was decided in 1973.