Out of the Blocks: Worlds Athletics commits to gender equity in sport leadership by 2027

On the fifth day of the World Athletics Championships, the University of Oregon hosted a forum on gender equity within the sport of track and field. The forum called “Out of the Blocks,” was moderated by Former USA Track and Field president and nine-time national hurdles champion Stephanie Hightower.

Screen shot during live stream at UO/ Tiffany Eckert / Former USA Track and Field president and nine-time national hurdles champion Stephanie Hightower facilitates a panel discussion on gender equity in spot leadership.

Early on in the discussion, Hightower posed a question to four-time Olympian and broadcaster Sanya Richards. “How do you make sure that as you are being a commentator, that you make sure that women and their accomplishments are elevated, just like they do for men?” Hightower asked.

Tiffany Eckert / Screen shot during Out of the Blocks equity forum at UO Sanya Richards is a four-time Olympian and TV commentator. She joined three other women in a panel discussion on equity in sport leadership.

“I am extremely intentional about how I speak about women in sport,” Richards said. “And I think sometimes I have sensibilities around how women feel that obviously men don’t have because they don’t have our experiences.”

Brazilian track star Claudia Schneck spoke to the importance of retired women athletes taking on other roles in sport. She herself became a technical official.

Screen shot during Out of the Blocks forum at UO/Tiffany Eckert / When Brazilian track star Claudia Schneck stopped competing in track and field, she began a new role as technical official in the sport.

As the first female Vice President of Athletics Kenya, Fatima Awale acknowledged barriers to access and specific obstacles impacting women, such as violence.

Tiffany Eckert / Screen shot from live stream panel discussion during Out of the Blocks forum at UO Flanked by VP firsts: Seated on the far right is Fatima Awale, VP of Athletics Kenya, Claudia Schneck, Sanya Richards and on the far left is Ximena Restrepo, VP of World Athletics. Standing is facilitator Stephanie Hightower.

World Athletics Vice President Ximena Restrepo wrapped up with her belief that men and women bring different things to the table, but they should both be there. “We have to work together because we complement each other,” she said.

Hightower ended the near two-hour forum by asking participants to sign a gender equity pledge before getting lunch.

The World Athletics Gender Leadership Taskforce, of which Hightower is a part, was established "to provide oversight of the gender leadership strategy to mainstream equity and ensure sustainable leadership pathways for women. Its main focus areas are building the pipeline of talented and empowered female administrators, coaches and technical officials, and driving gender leadership programs to ensure the 50:50 gender targets for the World Athletics Council are met by 2027."

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said the organization is committed to achieve equity in all leadership roles by 2027. "And the crucial element in all this for me is how do young people see us? Young people don't look at your organization any longer as being a sporting organization or a political organization or a university or an academic institution," Coe said. "They don't look at you as just simply a charity or a non-profit organization. They ask a very fundamental question. And the fundamental question is: 'Do you look, as an organization, like the world that I live in?' And if you don't, they will find the organization that does."

Coe opened the Out of the Blocks equity in sport leadership forum along with U of O President Michael Schill, who read, “Women are significantly underrepresented in leadership in athletics. For example, they hold less than 20 percent of leadership roles in NCAA division I and II athletic programs."

Schill continued, "As a leading public research university, we are pleased to take advantage of the World Athletics Championships being in the U.S. for the first time to explore how to increase the number of women and other underrepresented communities in leadership positions across sport. We appreciate USATF’s and World Athletics’ engagement and action around this important topic.”

Screen Shot during live stream of Out of the Blocks forum at UO / UO President and Professor of Law Michael H. Schill (right) and World Athletics president Sebastian Coe open the gender equity in sport forum on Tuesday in Eugene.

Then Schill and Coe stepped away from the table and the four women panelists sat down one by one as Hightower started the discussion about gender equity in sport leadership and what's needed to meet the 50:50 gender target goals for the World Athletics Council in the next five years.

