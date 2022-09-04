Ducks drop season opener; Beavers take down Broncos

Oregon’s Pac-12 teams opened their football season Saturday. The day saw No. 11 Oregon fall 49-3 to No. 3 Georgia in Atlanta, while Oregon State notched a 34-17 victory over Boise State in Corvallis.

Oregon 3, Georgia 49

The reigning National Champion Bulldogs had control of the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium from the start. The Ducks failed to score a touchdown for the first time since 2017.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix finished 21-of-36, passing for 173 yards and two interceptions. He led the Ducks in rushing with 37 yards.

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett threw for 368 yards.

The Bulldogs thwarted the head coaching Debut of Oregon's Dan Lanning, who spent three years as an assistant coach at Georgia before coming to Eugene.

This was only the second time the Ducks dropped a season opener in the past 11 seasons.

Up Next:

The Ducks return home to Autzen Stadium to hose Eastern Washington in their home opener on September 10.

Boise State 17, Oregon State 34

Oregon State’s defense forced five turnovers in the win, snapping the Beavers’ six-game losing streak in season openers. Beaver Chance Nolan passed for two touchdowns. He went 14 for 23 with 251 yards and had two interceptions. Luke Musgrave had 6 receptions for 89 yards and 1 TD. Jack Colletto, Deshaun Fenwick, and Tyjon Lindsay each had one TD for the Beavers.

Up Next:

The Beavers travel to Fresno State on Saturday, September 10.