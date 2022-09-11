Ducks rebound in dominant 70-14 win over Eastern Washington

After suffering a season-opening lopsided loss to then No. 3 ranked Georgia last week, Oregon made a statement in their return to Autzen Stadium, routing Eastern Washington University 70-14 Saturday. This was the Ducks’ 20th straight home game win- the third longest active streak in the nation.

The Ducks (1-1) were dominant from the start in their match-up with the Eagles (1-1), scoring on their first possession of the game. Oregon’s offense had 604 total yards. Seven different Ducks combined for nine total touchdowns.

In his Autzen Stadium debut, quarterback Bo Nix went 28 for 33, passing for 277 yards and a career-high 5 touchdowns.

The Ducks defense held the Eagles to 187 total yards of offense, surrendering only 87 yards passing.

This was first-year Ducks’ coach Dan Lanning’s first victory as a collegiate head coach.

Up Next:

Ducks return to Autzen Stadium to host Brigham Young University, Saturday Sept. 17 at 12:30 p.m.