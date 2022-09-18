Ducks and Beavers notch big wins on Saturday

Fans of Oregon college football and high-scoring games had a good weekend.

The 25th-ranked Oregon Ducks stomped the number-12 BYU Cougars Saturday at Autzen Stadium, 41-20. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix threw two touchdown passes to Terrance Ferguson and rushed to score three more TD’s himself.

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall threw for 305 yards and two scores, but the Cougars, who were short some key players, struggled on the ground against the Ducks, completing just 61 rushing yards.

Oregon has now won 21 straight games at Autzen Stadium, the third-longest home winning streak in the nation. The Ducks visit Washington State next Saturday.

Oregon State trounced Montana State 68-28 at Providence Park in Portland. Both teams records were 2 and 0 coming into the game. Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan threw four

touchdown passes and five different players scored rushing touchdowns.

The win completes the Beavers first sweep of the non-conference schedule since 2014. They play USC next weekend in Corvallis.

