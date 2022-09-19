© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Sports

Ducks fans recorded chanting anti-Mormon taunts at BYU match-up

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published September 19, 2022 at 6:57 AM PDT
Profane anti-Mormon chants recorded at Saturday’s Ducks game against Brigham Young University have been roundly condemned by the University of Oregon, a UO student group, and Utah’s Governor.

Video posted on social media from Autzen Stadium shows UO students chanting “F___ the Mormons” repeatedly.

In a tweet from the official University of Oregon account, the school said it “sincerely apologizes” for the “offensive and disgraceful chant.”

Another Tweet from the UO student-run account, the “Oregon Pit Crew”, says they do not condone or support any hateful speech directed towards one’s religion and are ashamed of those who participated.”

Utah Governor Spencer Cox retweeted the video, with the caption, “religious bigotry alive and celebrated in Oregon.” This drew rebukes from other users, claiming racist slurs have been used against visiting players at BYU, including at a recent volleyball match with Duke University (BYU has stated it found no evidence of racist heckling at the match.)

There was some camaraderie at Saturday’s game, however. The BYU football team honored late Ducks tight-end Spencer Webb by emerging onto the field with an Oregon flag with his name and number.

Webb died in July after falling at the Triangle Lake rock slides west of Eugene.

The Ducks beat the Cougars, 41-20

©2022, KLCC.

Brian Bull
