Ducks Victorious Over Washington State, Beavers Fall to USC

It was a mixed bag for Oregon’s football teams on Saturday.

In Pullman, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Troy Franklin with 1:21 seconds left to give No. 15 Oregon its first lead as the Ducks scored three late touchdowns to defeat Washington State 44-41.

Nix completed 33 of 44 passes for 428 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception. The Ducks produced 624 yards of offense.

In Corvallis, No. 7 USC overcame a shaky performance for a 17-14 victory against Oregon State on Saturday night. The Beavers, vying to start 4-0 for the first time since 2012, took the lead on Jam Griffin’s 18-yard touchdown run with 4:41 seconds remaining. But, USC's quarterback led an 11-play, 84-yard drive.

Both the Ducks and Beavers have games next Saturday – OSU faces No. 13 Utah and UO plays Stanford.