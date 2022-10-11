Merritt Paulson steps down as CEO of Portland Thorns, Timbers

The owner of Portland’s two professional soccer teams has exited his role as chief executive officer, according to a statement released Tuesday morning.

Merritt Paulson has owned both the Portland Thorns and Portland Timbers since their inceptions into the National Women’s Soccer League in 2013 and Major League Soccer in 2011, respectively. Now, Paulson will no longer serve as CEO of the clubs.

His departure as top executive comes just over a week after an independent investigation into the NWSL found systemic abuse, with specific scrutiny toward the management of the Portland Thorns.

The report was launched last year after The Athletic published a story in which former players Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim came forward with allegations of sexual coercion and harassment against former Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley.

Fallout from last Monday’s report led to the firings of President of Soccer Gavin Wilkinson and President of Business Mike Golub last Wednesday. Golub resigned as a member of the OPB Board on Friday.

In Paulson’s statement on Tuesday, he addressed Farrelly and Shim by name: “I owe Sinead and Mana, the Thorns players and the NWSL my tireless effort to actively make sure what happened in 2015 never happens again.”

He goes on to apologize for mistakes made by Thorns management in the handling of Riley’s termination from the club.

Read his full statement here.

Paulson wrote Tuesday that a global search has launched to find the next CEO of the Thorns and Timbers. He announced Heather Davis will remain interim president and interim CEO while Sarah Keane, whom Davis appointed interim COO, will lead the search for a permanent CEO.

Paulson made no mention of his standing as owner of the teams in his statement Tuesday. Many have called for him to sell the clubs, including soccer star Megan Rapinoe.

Copyright 2022 Oregon Public Broadcasting