Beavers beat Cougars for first time since 2013

Oregon State moved to 5-2 for the year after a 24-10 win over Washington State Saturday in Corvallis. It was the Beavers’ first victory over the Cougars since 2013.

OSU relied heavily on their running and defense, as back-up quarterback Ben Gulbranson made his second career start. Gulbranson went 12 for 24 with 141 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception.

Beaver Damien Martinez had his best career day with 16 carries for 111 yards. Jack Colletto scored with two rushing touchdowns, while Anthony Gould caught his third touchdown of the season. Overall OSU had 203 rushing yards in the win.

Up Next: Oregon State (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12) returns to Reser Stadium Oct. 22 to host Colorado (1-5, 1-3 Pac-12).

