Beavers beat Cougars for first time since 2013

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published October 16, 2022 at 7:26 AM PDT
beavscougs.png
Oregon State Athletics

Oregon State moved to 5-2 for the year after a 24-10 win over Washington State Saturday in Corvallis. It was the Beavers’ first victory over the Cougars since 2013.

OSU relied heavily on their running and defense, as back-up quarterback Ben Gulbranson made his second career start. Gulbranson went 12 for 24 with 141 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception.

Beaver Damien Martinez had his best career day with 16 carries for 111 yards. Jack Colletto scored with two rushing touchdowns, while Anthony Gould caught his third touchdown of the season. Overall OSU had 203 rushing yards in the win.

Up Next: Oregon State (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12) returns to Reser Stadium Oct. 22 to host Colorado (1-5, 1-3 Pac-12).

Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Public Speaking.
