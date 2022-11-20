© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Sports

No. 12 Ducks top No. 10 Utes

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published November 20, 2022 at 8:54 AM PST
No. 12 Oregon eked out a 20-17 win over No. 10 Utah in Eugene Saturday.

Ducks quarterback Bo Nix, whose start was questionable after being injured in last weekend’s loss to Washington, threw for 287 yards and one touchdown. Oregon’s offense had three turnovers.

Oregon’s defense snagged three interceptions from Utah quarterback Cameron Rising. This was a season high for the Ducks.

The Ducks (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12) find themselves in a must-win situation heading into the annual Oregon vs. Oregon State match up. A win over the Beavers (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) will send the Ducks to the Pac-12 Championship game in Las Vegas on Dec. 2.

Up Next: Oregon travels to Corvallis to face Oregon State on Nov. 26.

Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Public Speaking.
