No. 12 Ducks top No. 10 Utes

No. 12 Oregon eked out a 20-17 win over No. 10 Utah in Eugene Saturday.

Ducks quarterback Bo Nix, whose start was questionable after being injured in last weekend’s loss to Washington, threw for 287 yards and one touchdown. Oregon’s offense had three turnovers.

Oregon’s defense snagged three interceptions from Utah quarterback Cameron Rising. This was a season high for the Ducks.

The Ducks (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12) find themselves in a must-win situation heading into the annual Oregon vs. Oregon State match up. A win over the Beavers (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) will send the Ducks to the Pac-12 Championship game in Las Vegas on Dec. 2.

Up Next: Oregon travels to Corvallis to face Oregon State on Nov. 26.