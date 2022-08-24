-
President Biden restored the original boundaries last year after then-President Trump had significantly slashed them in 2017. Utah officials say Biden overstepped his authority.
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Emma Donoghue about her new book, Haven. In it, three Irish monks in the Middle Ages choose to live a life of isolation on a rocky island.
NPR's Rachel Martin speaks to Jared Bass from the Center for American Progress about possible student loan relief from the Biden administration.
It's been six months since Russia launched its full scale invasion on Ukraine. Now it's a war of attrition that has led to a global food crisis, inflation across the world and devastation in Ukraine.
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Ukrainian politician Volodymyr Omelyan, who left his job and family, and has been fighting against the Russians on the frontlines for the last six months.
NPR's Rachel Martin talks Billy Kobin of the Courier Journal in Louisville about a former detective pleading guilty to a federal charge for her role in the deadly police shooting of Breonna Taylor.
It's been six months since Russia invaded Ukraine. Florida Democrat Charlie Crist will face GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. A former Louisville detective pleads guilty in the Breonna Taylor case.
In Tijuana, a landmark program has grown exponentially over the last few years and has professionalized education for migrant children in a way not seen before in the city.
NPR's Rachel Martin asks author Helena Andrews-Dyer what she has learned from moms who aren't like her. Andrews' book is, The Mamas: What I Learned about Kids, Class, and Race from Moms Not Like Me.
"Bullet Train" star Hiroyuki Sanada talks with NPR's Ayesha Rascoe about improvising lines with Brad Pitt in their new action-comedy, looking cool with a sword, and his desire to be in a rom-com.
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Bluu Seafood COO Chris Dammann about the company's new cultivated cell fish products - fish sticks and fish balls.
The Taliban now guard Afghanistan's national museum. The group has a poor record of preserving cultural artifacts and parts of the museum's collection are no longer on display.