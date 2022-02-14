Lane County seeks input on safety improvement to 30th Ave

Lane County wants input on how to improve safety on a major road that connects Eugene to Lane Community College, Interstate-5, and Springfield.

The county got federal funds to study ways to improve human-powered transportation – biking and walking—and vehicle safety on East 30th from Hilyard Street to I-5. Becky Taylor, senior transportation planner with Lane County, said12 county roads have the most fatal crashes.

“30th Avenue was on that list,” Taylor said. “And it had the most bicycle and pedestrian related fatalities and severe injuries than any other Lane County owned road. That’s what really got our attention initially, and that started back in 2015.”

Taylor said that has changed in the pandemic with more LCC classes online.

The county hired consultants to study the road, gather public input, and craft alternative designs for East 30th. Those will be unveiled at an online open house Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. There are 2 presentations: from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. and from 5:00 - 6:00 p.m.