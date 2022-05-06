Bike Month is up and rolling in Eugene / Springfield

Bike month is in full gear in Eugene and Springfield. During May, there are events like themed rides, free bike safety checks and an e-bike expo.

Shane Rhodes is the City of Eugene’s Transportation Options Manager. He said a bike giveaway organized by Free Bikes 4 Kids is a highlight. “They show up and check in, get a free helmet and find the bike that they want," he told KLCC. "And they get fit to that bike and then they can decorate it or do whatever they want to, and ride through a little bike safety course set up by Safe Routes to School. So it’s a really great day to see a lot of kids discover the joy of their own bike.”

Rhodes said Free Bikes 4 Kids will give 300 bikes to kids in need on May 14th. He said they could use some volunteers to help families get through the check-ins (see the link above).

He said PeaceHealth Rides is offering a free month of access to the self-service blue bikes. To get a handle on all the Bike Month events, you can go online to: We Bike Lane dot org.