AAA overview of gas prices show Oregon's still above many others across the U.S.
Gas prices in Oregon continue to drop, but are still hovering above the national average.
AAA Oregon/Idaho says the global price of crude had fallen roughly 20% in the last month. And while all 50 states have seen lower prices recently at the pumps, Oregon’s average is $5.38 a gallon, compared to the national average of $4.66 cents per gallon.
Oregon’s price is 16 cents lower than a month ago. Portland currently has the highest prices, at $5.45 cents. Albany has the lowest, at $5.13.
Crude prices remain higher than a year ago due to tight global supplies. Last year at this time, crude was around $74 per barrel compared to $97 today.