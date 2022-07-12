© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transportation

AAA overview of gas prices show Oregon's still above many others across the U.S.

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published July 12, 2022 at 1:15 PM PDT
erik-mclean-VtHK0R6sARg-unsplash.jpg
Erik McLean
/
Unsplash.com
Motorist fueling up at the pump.

Gas prices in Oregon continue to drop, but are still hovering above the national average.

AAA Oregon/Idaho says the global price of crude had fallen roughly 20% in the last month. And while all 50 states have seen lower prices recently at the pumps, Oregon’s average is $5.38 a gallon, compared to the national average of $4.66 cents per gallon.

Oregon’s price is 16 cents lower than a month ago. Portland currently has the highest prices, at $5.45 cents. Albany has the lowest, at $5.13.

Crude prices remain higher than a year ago due to tight global supplies. Last year at this time, crude was around $74 per barrel compared to $97 today.

Transportation
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull