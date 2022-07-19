Gas prices' continuing drop exceeds a month across U.S.

For five straight weeks, gas prices have tumbled everywhere including Oregon. The drop is due to lower crude oil prices and falling demand for gas in the U.S.

Prices at the pump are down in all states, with many seeing double-digit drops. Oregon’s average price fell 12 cents to $5.27 per gallon. That’s still above the national average, which is currently at $4.50.

Crude is still higher than a year ago, due to a tightening market and Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine. The current price is $98 a barrel, versus $66 this time in 2021.