© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transportation

LTD station in Springfield dedicated to retiring U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published October 13, 2022 at 7:13 PM PDT
Cong. Peter DeFazio, LTD station in Springfield
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio (inset) was honored today with speeches and presentations as he winds down his 18th term in Congress. The event was held at an LTD station that he helped get developed nearly 20 years ago.

Dozens gathered at the Lane Transit District station today in downtown Springfield to honor U.S. Congressman Peter DeFazio, in his final months before retiring.

The station was dedicated to the Oregon Democrat, who himself helped get it built almost a couple decades ago.

Mark Johnson, Interim GM for LTD.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Mark Johnson, interim general manager for Lane Transit District, speaking at today's dedication.

Lawmakers, businesspeople, and labor representatives all thanked DeFazio for his 36 years in Congress. This includes many years on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. LTD interim general manager Mark Johnson told how DeFazio negotiated the sale of the property between Union Pacific Railroad and LTD in 2003.

“He ran interference for us with the railroad and was able to secure this property, so we could build this station,” said Johnson. “It wouldn’t have happened without him, because the railroad would not talk to us.”

DeFazio paused his opening remarks, as the railroad seemed to sound off on his legacy as well. 

“Yeah, the railroads are quite something to work with, to put it mildly,” laughed DeFazio, as a passing train sounded its horn. He recalled negotiating with Union Pacific in the early 2000s to help get the property on which the Springfield LTD station now stands.

“Y’know, it was a long, long time coming, but it is now, it’s becoming incredible. And I think it’s really…the Em-X and this service is going to benefit tremendously, and help it continue to grow.”

DeFazio recalled other efforts to help transit, including the Bipartisan Infrastructure law.

“And it does have a record amount of spending. $108 billion for transit. That’s a 67% increase over the previous 5-year transportation bill.”

A commemorative sign was unveiled summarizing DeFazio’s efforts to get the LTD station built…that’s now dedicated to him. Several speakers praised the station for helping boost visitation and commerce to Springfield, while others said transit helps working families get to their jobs efficiently.

LTD station dedication to Oregon Congressman Peter DeFazio

The Oregon Democrat has served 18 terms in the House, including the last two years as chair of the committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

As far as his plans, Fazio said he’ll retire from Congress early next year but won’t quiet down too much. First, he’ll he’ll teach himself how to fly-fish again. And then…

“Continued advocacy for groups and things that I believe in. Transit, labor issues, potentially working on bringing a new trade policy to the United States. I voted against every one of so-called free trade agreements which have devastated the workforce in this country.”

“So fly-fishing and activism,” I said.

“Yeah, it’s a good combination, with a little beer thrown in.”

DeFazio lives in Springfield with his wife. As U.S. Representative for Congressional District 4, he’s been vocal on labor unions, infrastructure, and reproductive rights.

A tight race to replace him is underway with Democrat Val Hoyle and Republican Alek Skarlatos as the frontrunners.

©2022, KLCC.

Transportation
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content