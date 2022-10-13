LTD station in Springfield dedicated to retiring U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio

Dozens gathered at the Lane Transit District station today in downtown Springfield to honor U.S. Congressman Peter DeFazio, in his final months before retiring.

The station was dedicated to the Oregon Democrat, who himself helped get it built almost a couple decades ago.

Brian Bull / KLCC Mark Johnson, interim general manager for Lane Transit District, speaking at today's dedication.

Lawmakers, businesspeople, and labor representatives all thanked DeFazio for his 36 years in Congress. This includes many years on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. LTD interim general manager Mark Johnson told how DeFazio negotiated the sale of the property between Union Pacific Railroad and LTD in 2003.

“He ran interference for us with the railroad and was able to secure this property, so we could build this station,” said Johnson. “It wouldn’t have happened without him, because the railroad would not talk to us.”

DeFazio paused his opening remarks, as the railroad seemed to sound off on his legacy as well.

“Yeah, the railroads are quite something to work with, to put it mildly,” laughed DeFazio, as a passing train sounded its horn. He recalled negotiating with Union Pacific in the early 2000s to help get the property on which the Springfield LTD station now stands.

“Y’know, it was a long, long time coming, but it is now, it’s becoming incredible. And I think it’s really…the Em-X and this service is going to benefit tremendously, and help it continue to grow.”

DeFazio recalled other efforts to help transit, including the Bipartisan Infrastructure law.

“And it does have a record amount of spending. $108 billion for transit. That’s a 67% increase over the previous 5-year transportation bill.”

A commemorative sign was unveiled summarizing DeFazio’s efforts to get the LTD station built…that’s now dedicated to him. Several speakers praised the station for helping boost visitation and commerce to Springfield, while others said transit helps working families get to their jobs efficiently.

LTD station dedication to Oregon Congressman Peter DeFazio

The Oregon Democrat has served 18 terms in the House, including the last two years as chair of the committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

As far as his plans, Fazio said he’ll retire from Congress early next year but won’t quiet down too much. First, he’ll he’ll teach himself how to fly-fish again. And then…

“Continued advocacy for groups and things that I believe in. Transit, labor issues, potentially working on bringing a new trade policy to the United States. I voted against every one of so-called free trade agreements which have devastated the workforce in this country.”

“So fly-fishing and activism,” I said.

“Yeah, it’s a good combination, with a little beer thrown in.”

DeFazio lives in Springfield with his wife. As U.S. Representative for Congressional District 4, he’s been vocal on labor unions, infrastructure, and reproductive rights.

A tight race to replace him is underway with Democrat Val Hoyle and Republican Alek Skarlatos as the frontrunners.

©2022, KLCC.