Oregon traffic injury data collected in new online dashboard

A new online dashboard tracks transportation related deaths and injuries in the state.

The Oregon Transportation Safety Dashboard was developed by the Injury and Violence Prevention Program at the Oregon Health Authority.

Dagan Wright is a senior injury epidemiologist and informaticist at the OHA's Public Health Division. He said the dashboard looks at all transportation related injuries– motor vehicles, airplanes, pedestrians, and cyclists. He noted the data shows an increase in injuries and fatalities, especially for what are termed vulnerable users.

“We’re seeing increased pedestrian injuries, increased motorcycle injuries unfortunately, throughout the state,” said Wright. “This information can start being utilized by local communities if they want to write and work on potential grant opportunities.”

Grant funds could be used to improve safety infrastructure. Wright said they’ll add more details to the dashboard in the future.

He added they’re working with the Oregon Department of transportation to better coordinate the data collection.

