© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ed Helms: An 'Office' Drone Takes To The Big Screen

Fresh Air
Published June 9, 2009 at 8:00 AM PDT
Ed Helms studied improvisation with The Upright Citizens Brigade.
Valerie Macon
/
AFP/Getty Images
Ed Helms studied improvisation with The Upright Citizens Brigade.

Perhaps best known for his role on the NBC comedy series The Office as Andy Bernard, the salesman who loves a cappella, actor Ed Helms takes to the big screen this summer in The Hangover, a buddy movie about three groomsmen who lose their soon-to-be married friend in Las Vegas.

A graduate of Oberlin College in Ohio, Helms got his start in comedy with numerous sketch comedy groups. Prior to joining the cast of The Office, he was a senior correspondent on The Daily Show.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.