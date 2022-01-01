Planned Giving

BE A KLCC LEGACY DONOR!

Pass on more than your assets. Pass on your values.

KLCC donors who deeply care about KLCC and want to pass on their values to help sustain independent news and programming for our community can make a legacy gift to the station.

One of the simplest ways you can support the station is by naming KLCC as a beneficiary in your will, estate plans or living trust. You can donate a specified sum of money or a percentage of the residue of your estate. In turn, KLCC will be able to use your generosity to help secure the future of KLCC for Oregonians. It is best to consult your financial planner or attorney in making such an important gift.

Here are two documents to help you:

KLCC Public Radio Foundation Bequest Letter of Intent

KLCC Public Radio Foundation Bequest Language

If you notify KLCC with your intent to support the station with a planned gift, you can become a member of the KLCC Public Radio Foundation Legacy Society to be created in 2022.

If you have already included the station in your estate plans, please let us know by contacting me. We would appreciate the opportunity to thank you for your meaningful gift and help make sure your intentions are carried out properly.

"Designating a nonprofit organization that shares your values is a great way to leave a meaningful legacy. Sometimes this gift can far exceed a donation that you can make today," said Aimee Butler, CFP® with Merriman Wealth Management.

Here are some tips for consideration while you make your plans:

· Consolidating charitable gifts into one year may be more beneficial tax wise than to give a gift every year

· You can designate nonprofit, 501c3 organizations as a beneficiary to some insurances and financial retirement accounts

· Setting up a trust allows beneficiaries to receive allocations without having to pass through probate

· Utilizing professionals like an estate attorney, CPA and/or a financial planner can help you set up what is right for you

·When giving a qualified charitable distribution through your IRA, make sure the gift goes directly to the nonprofit!

Thank you.

Ronnel Curry, Director of Philanthropy

KLCC and KLCC Public Radio Foundation

136 West 8th Avenue

Eugene, OR 97401

541-463-6005

rcurry@klcc.org