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  • Men at powwow, dancing or holding flags.
    Arts & Culture
    For some Oregon inmates, annual powwow gives liberating experience with loved ones
    Brian Bull
    The power of a powwow has been described as a collective heartbeat that draws people together. Celebrants often say they feel unity and freedom as they dance in a circle. Those elements are especially vital for those serving time at the Oregon State Correctional Institution in Salem, where life is spent behind barbed wire and fortified walls. But for one day a year, inmates get to don Native apparel and move to the rhythm of a rawhide drum with friends and loved ones.
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Politics & Government
FILE: Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield speaks during a town hall held at the Federal Building in Portland, Ore., March 17, 2025. The event aimed to provide an opportunity for federal employees to talk about the impact of layoffs in the federal government.
  1. Oregon attorney general again sues the Trump administration over tariffs
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Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record, Monday - Thursday, 2:00 p.m.
This week on Oregon On The Record:

Monday 8/03 -  Oregon's richest companies force employees into Medicaid

Tuesday 8/04 - Surprise vote by Oregon city says no to data centers

Wednesday 8/05 - Reporting shows lies and distortions behind raw milk craze

Thursday 8/06 - New Sheriff's Search and Rescue Coordinator

Have a topic or guest suggestion? We'd love to hear it: questions@klcc.org
Oregon On The Record - On Demand
Business & Money
The Lago family (left) and Zucchero family (right) exemplify a growing phenomenon in American families: parents who help financially support their adult children, due in part to a difficult economy.
  1. Amid cost of living stress, many parents are supporting children well into adulthood
Climate, Science & Environment
Bombus nevadensis bumblebee (common name: Nevada bumble bee).
  1. OSU research uses AI-powered cameras to monitor bumblebees
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