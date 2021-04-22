Feature
-
The power of a powwow has been described as a collective heartbeat that draws people together. Celebrants often say they feel unity and freedom as they dance in a circle. Those elements are especially vital for those serving time at the Oregon State Correctional Institution in Salem, where life is spent behind barbed wire and fortified walls. But for one day a year, inmates get to don Native apparel and move to the rhythm of a rawhide drum with friends and loved ones.
Trending: Nation & World
- Senate passes Russia sanctions bill that was long championed by Lindsey Graham
- Colombia's new president vows to remake the country — and challenge rebel groups
- Blanche's path to confirmation appears clear after winning key Republican's support
- Employers unexpectedly cut 23,000 jobs in a sign of a wilting labor market
- Can Role Model move past his viral moment by leaning into authenticity?
- A new vaccine could vanquish a major cause of deadly diarrheal disease
Local and national news delivered to your inbox.
Support is provided by
Morning Edition, 4am-9am
-
Iran reveals details of an agreement on reopening Strait of Hormuz, but questions remain.
Here & Now, 11am
-
The flu shot uses the same technology as the COVID-19 vaccines.
All Things Considered, 3p-6p
-
To devotees of the Grateful Dead, the first nine days of August are known as the "Days Between." This annual celebration commemorates the birth and death of guitarist Jerry Garcia.
A word from our sponsors
This week on Oregon On The Record:
Monday 8/03 - Oregon's richest companies force employees into Medicaid
Tuesday 8/04 - Surprise vote by Oregon city says no to data centers
Wednesday 8/05 - Reporting shows lies and distortions behind raw milk craze
Thursday 8/06 - New Sheriff's Search and Rescue Coordinator
Have a topic or guest suggestion? We'd love to hear it: questions@klcc.org
Monday 8/03 - Oregon's richest companies force employees into Medicaid
Tuesday 8/04 - Surprise vote by Oregon city says no to data centers
Wednesday 8/05 - Reporting shows lies and distortions behind raw milk craze
Thursday 8/06 - New Sheriff's Search and Rescue Coordinator
Have a topic or guest suggestion? We'd love to hear it: questions@klcc.org
Culture
-
Judge Bryan Biedscheid said in a ruling late Thursday that the bulk of the money will be used for treatment services for young people.
-
President Trump is once again attempting to put restrictions on who is automatically guaranteed citizenship after being born in the U.S., just weeks after the Supreme Court struck down his attempt to end birthright citizenship.
-
Snails are slimy. But there's more to that goo of theirs than meets the eye. It's a fact that may help inspire the creation of new materials.
-
The first mRNA-based flu shot to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration will be ready for the upcoming flu season. Moderna, the vaccine's maker
-
At a time of increased conflict between elephants and humans, as elephant habitats are converted to intensive agriculture, the Hurulu Eco Park is a place where the animals can graze unimpeded.