Siuslaw National Forest now in Stage I fire restrictions

As of Friday July 4, Stage I fire restrictions are in place for the Siuslaw National Forest. Hot and dry conditions in the forest make new fire starts more likely. Fire officials are urging the public to help prevent human-caused fires.

All campfires, charcoal or briquette fires, pellet fires, and any other open fires are prohibited outside of designated recreation sites or campgrounds under a Forest Order.

Portable cooking stoves and lanterns using liquefied or bottled fuel are allowed as they can be instantly switched off.

Stage I Public Use Restrictions (PURs):

Smoking is prohibited except within an enclosed vehicle, building or a developed recreation site.

Generators are permitted in places devoid of vegetation such as asphalt or developed campsites.

Motorized vehicles may operate only on designated trails and roads. Offroad and off-trail driving is permissible within the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area or Sand Lake Recreation Area as designated by the Siuslaw National Forest Motor Vehicle Use Map.

The Forest order will be in place until rescinded. Fire restrictions can change quickly and the public is encouraged to “Know Before You Go” and to check local conditions before visiting forest lands. To report a wildfire, please call 9-1-1. Additional fire information is available on the Siuslaw National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/r06/siuslaw/fire.