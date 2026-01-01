KLCC is honored to have a distinguished group of leadership donors who are committed to strong, independent and meaningful public radio and invest more than $600 annually. These members add momentum to KLCC’s strategic direction and assist the station in fulfilling its mission to provide trusted, free, non-commercial news, information, and cultural programming over the air and digitally. As generous supporters of KLCC, members to all leadership giving levels are offered on-air recognition during program breaks.

KLCC Generators contribute $600 and more annually. Generator benefits include

Annual station update from the station’s general manager

Exclusive invitation to community and KLCC events

Invitation to KLCC’s Annual Leadership Appreciation Event

Tower Society members give $1,200 or more annually.

All Tower Society members are eligible to receive the following benefits of their choice:



Regular seasonal station updates from the station’s general manager.

Invitations to private events, live broadcasts, receptions and concerts.

Complimentary tickets to select community and arts events.

Invitations to Breakfast and Broadcasting at KLCC.

Annual Giving Levels

Generators $600 to $1,199

Tower Society $1,200 to $4,999

Producer’s Circle $5,000 and up

Producers Circle benefits also include



Special meetings with the KLCC General Manager

Intimate gatherings and events with NPR talent and others in public media.

For more information about Leadership Giving, please contact Matt Green, Director of Philanthropy at 541-463-6038 / mrgreen@klcc.org or Ronnel Curry, Philanthropy Officer at 541-463-6005 /

rcurry@klcc.org.