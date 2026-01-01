Leadership Giving
KLCC is honored to have a distinguished group of leadership donors who are committed to strong, independent and meaningful public radio and invest more than $600 annually. These members add momentum to KLCC’s strategic direction and assist the station in fulfilling its mission to provide trusted, free, non-commercial news, information, and cultural programming over the air and digitally. As generous supporters of KLCC, members to all leadership giving levels are offered on-air recognition during program breaks.
KLCC Generators contribute $600 and more annually. Generator benefits include
- Annual station update from the station’s general manager
- Exclusive invitation to community and KLCC events
- Invitation to KLCC’s Annual Leadership Appreciation Event
Tower Society members give $1,200 or more annually.
All Tower Society members are eligible to receive the following benefits of their choice:
- Regular seasonal station updates from the station’s general manager.
- Invitations to private events, live broadcasts, receptions and concerts.
- Complimentary tickets to select community and arts events.
- Invitations to Breakfast and Broadcasting at KLCC.
Annual Giving Levels
Generators $600 to $1,199
Tower Society $1,200 to $4,999
Producer’s Circle $5,000 and up
Producers Circle benefits also include
- Special meetings with the KLCC General Manager
- Intimate gatherings and events with NPR talent and others in public media.
For more information about Leadership Giving, please contact Matt Green, Director of Philanthropy at 541-463-6038 / mrgreen@klcc.org or Ronnel Curry, Philanthropy Officer at 541-463-6005 /
rcurry@klcc.org.