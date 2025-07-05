© 2025 KLCC

Recommendations for air quality awareness, as Oregon moves into wildfire season

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published July 5, 2025 at 8:47 AM PDT
The sun is seen through an orange fog of wildfire smoke, over a treed area.
Karen Richards
/
KLCC
An undated photo of smoke over the Willamette Valley.

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency shared some recommendations as Oregonians head into the heat of the summer, and the risk of wildfire smoke increases.

Public Affairs Manager Matt Sorensen told KLCC it’s important to keep indoor air as clean as possible. He encouraged the purchase of an indoor air purifier.

“Once the outdoor air is poor, it’s that much more important that you protect your indoor air space, and that’s something that’s going to happen year round," he said.

Sorensen added that in the spring, air purifiers "can help with allergies, in wintertime with wood stove smoke, and in the summer with wildfires.”

Sorensen also suggested becoming familiar with looking at local Air Quality Index numbers, and checking the AQI as a daily routine.

LRAPA has gauges for four Lane County locations on its website. Other sources of air quality data include Purple Air and Air Now dot gov.
Tags
Environment LRAPAwildfire smokeair quality indexMatt SorensenLane County
