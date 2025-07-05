Recommendations for air quality awareness, as Oregon moves into wildfire season

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency shared some recommendations as Oregonians head into the heat of the summer, and the risk of wildfire smoke increases.

Public Affairs Manager Matt Sorensen told KLCC it’s important to keep indoor air as clean as possible. He encouraged the purchase of an indoor air purifier.

“Once the outdoor air is poor, it’s that much more important that you protect your indoor air space, and that’s something that’s going to happen year round," he said.

Sorensen added that in the spring, air purifiers "can help with allergies, in wintertime with wood stove smoke, and in the summer with wildfires.”

Sorensen also suggested becoming familiar with looking at local Air Quality Index numbers, and checking the AQI as a daily routine.

LRAPA has gauges for four Lane County locations on its website. Other sources of air quality data include Purple Air and Air Now dot gov.

