Politics & Government

Lane County Clerk Dena Dawson says she anticipates turnout will be around 45%, though she hopes this year will be higher.
The state's election director said postal officials have committed to fixing the issue.
An insider at Oregon's Department of Fish and Wildlife has been named the agency's next leader.
Soon, voters in Eugene will vote on a bond that asks taxpayers to help pay for a new stadium for the Eugene Emeralds at the Lane County Fairgrounds.On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear voices from several points of view on the ballot initiative including: the initiative's PAC, Eugene's Mayor, Travel Lane County, U of O professors of sports business, the State of Oregon and neighbors near the project.
Whoever wins will face Oregon Sen. Brian Boquist in the November general election.
The Oregon Department of Justice says it doesn't have enough evidence to prosecute managers who steered rare liquors to themselves.
The race shows no sign of the massive spending voters saw 12 years ago — that will likely wait until the general election in November. But the three candidates do offer meaningful differences in how they’d like to do the job of Oregon’s top lawyer.
Both of the Lane County Commissioners who represent Eugene are up for re-election this month. And each of them is facing a challenge for their seat.
Speculation has swirled for months about what role the influential American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, might play in the race to replace Congressman Earl Blumenauer.
Nominations to the board that sets state timber policy are often fought over by logging and environmental interests.
The committee submitted their recommendations last year. This week, county commissioners moved the proposals to the next step of the process - public hearings, which will likely begin next month.
Republicans in rural Lane County will choose between a moderate state House incumbent, and a more conservative challenger in this month’s primary.