Quinton Smith
Quinton Smith founded YachatsNews in 2019 after a 40-year career as a reporter and editor for United Press International and three Oregon newspapers. He worked in various editing positions at The Oregonian from 1984 to 2008 where he led a reporting team that won the 2007 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News.
-
Unable to buy property in Lincoln City, county begins homeless shelter program there using motel vouchersLincoln County has started its temporary winter program for the homeless in Lincoln City even though it has been unable to find and purchase property for a permanent shelter there.