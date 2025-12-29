A look at some of KLCC's top stories in 2025

Over the past 12 months, you tuned into KLCC on your morning drives to work, while multitasking in the evenings and everything in between.

To reflect on the many stories we brought you this year, KLCC's Love Cross sat down with News Director, Chris Lehman, to talk about some of the top stories of the year in KLCC's coverage area. You can listen to their conversation, as well as highlights from some of the stories, by using the audio player at the top of this story.

Here are links to many of the stories mentioned in their conversation:

Eugene's new mayor, Kaarin Knudson

Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson sets housing goals in first State of the City address

City Club of Eugene: Interview with Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson

Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson says she is now cancer free after months-long battle with breast cancer

CAHOOTS ends service in Eugene after more than three decades

CAHOOTS workers say they could face layoffs next month

White Bird Clinic announces deep cuts to CAHOOTS, crisis hotline

White Bird, City end CAHOOTS in Eugene over contract, funding issues

Eugene after CAHOOTS: The end of the crisis response program, and the efforts to bring it back

White Bird Clinic sues Willamette Valley Crisis Care over misuse of trade secrets, copyright infringement

AI-powered Flock cameras stir debate in Eugene, Springfield

Eugene and Springfield will soon have new AI-powered license plate readers that will make ‘digital fingerprints’ of cars

Group formed to oppose AI-License Plate readers in Eugene says new safeguards don’t go far enough

Eugene City Council asks to turn Flock cameras off amidst fears of federal misuse

Data shows Flock tracked Eugene vehicles weeks after the city asked it to stop

Oregon lawmakers may set ground rules for automatic license plate readers in new year

The impact of national politics on local people and organizations

Mapleton Water District remains fearful of delays in federal grant funding for failing water system

Latest 'No Kings' rally brings out thousands in many Oregon communities

Protesters pepper-sprayed, detained at Eugene federal building

Cottage Grove woman with Permanent Resident Card remembers ICE agents forcibly detaining her as daughter looked